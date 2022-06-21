Look: LeBron James Reacts To Naomi Osaka Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 4: Tennis Player, Naomi Osaka poses for a photo with LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the game on April 4, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

On Tuesday, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced the launch of a new media company with an assist from Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Her new venture, entitled Hana Kuma (which means "Flower Bear" in Japanese), will partner with LeBron's SpringHill Company "to include scripted and unscripted television series, documentaries, anime and branded content."

Shortly after the announcement, the King chimed in on Twitter.

"There’s reason we call ourselves an Empowerment Company," James said. "This incredible woman and the stories she is going to bring to life is EXACTLY what we about!!! Incredibly proud to call her my partner. ... #MoreThananAthlete."

"What excites me is being able to inspire people and tell new stories, particularly ones that I would have wanted to see when I was a kid," Osaka said of the partnership. "I always wanted to kind of see someone like me.”

The 24-year-old tennis star is of Japanese and Haitian ancestry.

This news comes just a month after Osaka shared her departure from IMG to start her own agency called Evolve, which was started alongside longtime agent Stuart Duguid.

Evolve is said to be a small botique agency that will only welcome athletes "who transcend their sports; or those with the potential to do so."

Since rising to prominence at the age of 16, that's exactly what Ms. Osaka has done. As she continues to open new doors and avenues in sports.