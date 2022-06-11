Look: LeBron James Reacts To Ronald Acuna's Home Run Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James' impact in the sports world goes far beyond basketball.

On Saturday, Atlanta Braves star took a page out of LeBron's book and celebrated his home run by tossing some chalk up in the dugout.

"Ronald Acuña Jr.’s home run celebration would make @KingJames proud," Sports Illustrated tweeted.

It didn't take long for LeBron to notice.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar shared his reaction on Twitter just moments ago:

"Ayyeeee!! . Man I love this kid!," he said.

It looks like LeBron approves. Well done, Ronald Acuna Jr.

This isn't the first time he's used LeBron as inspiration for one of his celebrations. He used the silencer just a few weeks ago.

MLB.com has more on Acuna's recent celebrations:

Acuña honored James when he followed a home run in May by mimicking "The Silencer," a celebration the basketball legend has displayed after a big late-game moment. The Braves outfielder showed respect to Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young on Tuesday, when he did the "Ice Trae" -- acting like he was shivering -- after hitting a leadoff homer against the A’s.

We can't wait to see which LeBron-like celebration Acuna uses next.