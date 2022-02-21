Look: LeBron James Responds To Steph Curry’s Message

It was a wonderful night for the state of Ohio on Sunday. Akron-born superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry both put on remarkable show in the NBA’s All-Star game. With one hitting the game-winning shot, and the other dropping 50 points on an ASG record 16 threes on his way to MVP honors.

On Monday, Steph jokingly tweeted out a thank you to the Cleveland faithful for the boo’s that fueled his historic performance. While also congratulating his fellow Akron brother LeBron James on his walk-off shot.

“Shooters shoot!!” Curry said. “[Shoutout] to Cleveland for the boos…and then the love. Amazing weekend and [LeBron James] with the Game winner. Something in that Akron water.” Adding, “An incredibly special trophy in the birth state… Humbled and Honored.”

Shooters shoot!! S/o to Cleveland for the boos…and then the love. Amazing weekend and @KingJames with the Game winner. Something in that Akron water 😉 An incredibly special trophy in the birth state… Humbled and Honored 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/m3CFIiH7Oq — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 21, 2022

LeBron replied to Steph’s shoutout not too long after.

“Definitely something in that water. Hahaha!” James tweeted. “Congrats my brother! Incredible!!!”

Definitely something in that water. Hahaha! Congrats my brother! Incredible!!! https://t.co/rdHo7A67UR — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 21, 2022

James and Curry’s respective legacies will always be brought up with one another after their four-straight battles in the NBA Finals from 2015-2018. With the Golden State Warriors getting the better of LeBron’s undermanned Cavs in three of the four matchups.