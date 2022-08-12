Look: LeBron James, Wife Get Matching Tattoos

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: NBA player Lebron James and wife Savannah Brinson attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got emotional watching Bronny and Bryce team up on the hardwood.

The four-time NBA champion sat back and watched his eldest sons compete on the basketball court for the first time. Bronny and Bryce are playing in Europe for the California Basketball Club.

"Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation," James wrote. "This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW."

It didn't take him too long to commemorate the moment. Late Thursday night, he and his wife Savannah got matching tattoos with the initials of their three children.

Check it out.

LeBron James instagram.

Bronny and Bryce will be in Europe for at least the next week as the CBC's European tour continues. Their next game is scheduled for Aug. 15 against Paris.

LeBron and Savannah will be watching.