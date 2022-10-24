Look: LeBron Not Happy With Reporters On Sunday Night

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during the Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at the UCLA Health Training Center on September 24, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 yesterday with a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron was not feeling the line of questioning that came afterwards.

During his postgame press conference, LeBron was asked situational basketball. But LeBron sensed a setup coming and made his displeasure with the question clear.

LeBron accused the reporter of trying to set him up to say something negative about star guard Russell Westbrook. He stated that he will not be critical of his teammates and wants the focus too be on how the team can win.

"I feel like this an interview of trying to set me up to say something... You guys can write about Russ and all the things you guys want to try to talk about Russ. I'm not up here to do that. I won't do it. I've said it over and over. It's not who I am," LeBron said, via ClutchPoints.

Nevertheless, change is clearly needed somewhere on the Lakers. Right now they can't seem to go toe-to-toe with even an average NBA for more than a quarter or two.

Something has to give or the Lakers will find themselves playing from below .500 for most if not the entire 2022-23 season.

Maybe trading Russell Westbrook is the answer, or maybe it's just rearranging the seats on the Titanic.

Will LeBron James check out on the season soon?