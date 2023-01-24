Look: LeBron Reacts To The Bronny James Announcement

After putting in some serious work at Sierra Canyon, Bronny James was named a McDonald's All-American and his dad couldn't be prouder.

Taking to Instagram, LeBron James was one of the first to congratulate his son on a great accomplishment. Tagging him in a post:

Ayyyyyyyeeeeee!!!!!! Congratulations Son! So damn proud of you! Continue to be you through it all no matter what!! You're truly AMAZING!!! #JamesGang ... P.S. Congrats to all the other men and women who was named as well in the 2023 Class Micky D's games! It's an HONOR.

Others were there to congratulate Bronny as well.

"Lets GO Bronny," a user replied.

"Congrats to the whole James Gang," another said.

"Following in your footsteps," Playmaker HQ commented.

"Bron's first career NBA game against Peja and the Kings, now their sons team up in the McDonald's all American game. Wow!"

Heck of an accomplishment for the four-star combo guard.