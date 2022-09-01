Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on March 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade.

The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Not long after the trade news broke, former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James reacted to the news. A Cavaliers fan account raved about the trade, which drew a response from the King.

"The Cavs were already fun to watch last season. They have all the pieces to contend now. Garland x Spida is TOUGH!" the Cavs fan account said.

"SO TOUGH!!!!! Super Dope," LeBron replied.

LeBron spent the majority of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping the team to an NBA title in 2016.

His affinity for the team clearly hasn't faded.