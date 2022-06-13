Look: LeBron Reacts To Tom Brady's Television Contract

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tom Brady made a lot of headlines a few weeks ago when his future TV contract with Fox was leaked.

Brady is set to be the network's top color commentator once his playing career is over. It's going to be a 10-year contract worth $375 million.

NBA superstar LeBron James has now weighed in on that deal and confirmed that he'd be interested in doing some television work after his playing career is over as well.

"Yeah, when I seen how much he signed for, you’re goddamn right I did,” James said. “I’d do it for sure. I mean one, my knowledge of the sport and being able to have my insight on the sport and still be around the game. I want to stay around the game for sure, forever.”

It's still going to be at least a few more years until James is on television. He's shown no intention of slowing down after 30 points per game this past season.

That said, he'd likely make a great analyst since he knows the game inside and out.

Maybe TNT will hire him on "Inside The NBA" as another analyst alongside Charles Barkley, Shaq, and Kenny Smith.