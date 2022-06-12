Look: LeBron's Reaction To Ball Hitting His Car Goes Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Anyone who has ever grown up with a basketball hoop in their driveway knows the perpetual fear of hitting a car.

Those concerns of a missed shot going awry probably magnify when your father is LeBron James and his Mercedes-Maybach is parked within striking distance.

Via Bleacher Report, a fan captured an unfortunate moment from the Los Angeles Lakers legend's Instagram Live. Bronny James shot a jumper that his father correctly identified as short.

It bounced off the front rim and hit the car, seemingly lightly enough to avoid any damage. Yet the four-time NBA champion immediately blurted out an obscenity.

[Warning: Video contains profane language.]

Sportico recently identified LeBron as the world's highest-paid athlete with $126.9 million earned in salary and endorsements last year. He can probably fix a minor dent, but there's probably a better spot in his estate to park that car.

Then again, he also has plenty of other cars.