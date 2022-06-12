Look: LeBron's Reaction To Ball Hitting His Car Goes Viral
Anyone who has ever grown up with a basketball hoop in their driveway knows the perpetual fear of hitting a car.
Those concerns of a missed shot going awry probably magnify when your father is LeBron James and his Mercedes-Maybach is parked within striking distance.
Via Bleacher Report, a fan captured an unfortunate moment from the Los Angeles Lakers legend's Instagram Live. Bronny James shot a jumper that his father correctly identified as short.
It bounced off the front rim and hit the car, seemingly lightly enough to avoid any damage. Yet the four-time NBA champion immediately blurted out an obscenity.
[Warning: Video contains profane language.]
Sportico recently identified LeBron as the world's highest-paid athlete with $126.9 million earned in salary and endorsements last year. He can probably fix a minor dent, but there's probably a better spot in his estate to park that car.
Then again, he also has plenty of other cars.