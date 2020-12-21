Look: LeBron’s Reaction To Dabo Swinney Is Going Viral

LeBron James is an Ohio native and a big Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Right now, that also means he’s a Dabo Swinney hater.

The Clemson Tigers head coach made headlines on Monday morning for his final Coaches’ Poll top 25 ballot.

Swinney ranked Ohio State No. 11 in his final top 25 ballot. The Buckeyes finished the year at No. 3 overall in the College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State will play Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day.

“I think the games matter. I think the mental and physical toll of a season, there’s nobody out there that would say somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically,” Swinney said on Sunday.

The games matter, but Swinney was the only coach in the country to rank Ohio State outside of the top 10. He had the Buckeyes far lower than anyone else who voted in the Coaches’ Poll.

LeBron James reacted to Swinney’s move on Twitter.

It’s a bold move, to be sure.

Ohio State probably didn’t need any bulletin-board material to get fired up for this one, but the Buckeyes surely have it now.

New Year’s Day can’t get here soon enough.