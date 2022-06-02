Look: LeBron's Wife, Savannah, Goes Viral At Movie Premiere

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: NBA player Lebron James and wife Savannah Brinson attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Social media can't stop talking about Savannah James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, right now.

Savannah, 35, attended the premiere of Netflix's Hustle at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on June 1. Her outfit and overall appearance stole the show.

"Savannah James always looks stunning no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the premiere of Netflix’s Hustle at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on June," said Olivia Elgart of Hollywood Life. "Savannah attended the event with her husband LeBron, and for the occasion, she wore an extremely low-cut leather top with high-waisted trousers."

Savannah's getting plenty of love for her look at the movie premiere:

Savannah has been married to LeBron James since 2013.

The NBA superstar always knew Savannah was the one.

“You know, I was like, ‘This is the lady, the woman I have been with through all the good and all the bad,’" he said, via Parade.com. "She’s been there for a long time, and I wanted her to continue to be there with me, so I felt like at that moment it was time.”

LeBron stays winning both on and off the court.