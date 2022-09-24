Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country.
Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning.
Unsurprisingly, he went on to pick Wake Forest to pull off the upset later this afternoon.
Check it out.
Corso clearly isn't buying the Tigers, despite their undefeated start to the season so far.