Look: Lee Corso Makes Headgear Pick For Alabama-Tennessee

Longtime College GameDay analyst Lee Corso made his iconic head-gear pick for this week's featured matchup between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee.

In front of a rowdy crowd of Volunteer fans in Rocky Top, Corso picked Tennessee to break its losing streak against the Crimson Tide.

Corso, 87, missed the last two weeks of GameDay with an illness.

"I've been sick... so give me Tennessee," he said.

The Volunteers are currently on a 15-game losing streak against Nick Saban and Alabama — the longest streak in the series' history.

This year is shaping up to be Tennessee's best chance to mount an upset. Josh Heupel and his squad are undefeated to start the year as they're led by the stellar play of Heisman-contending quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The Crimson Tide have shown some weakness this year, notching some close victories over lesser opponents.

This highly-anticipated SEC matchup will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.