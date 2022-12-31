Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff.

Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Heading into today's games, ESPN's Lee Corso is predicting an upset. He thinks the Buckeyes will get the better of the Bulldogs in a high-scoring affair later tonight.

"Ohio State and I don't care who is picking Georgia. Ohio State is going to redeem itself for a bad loss against Michigan. They're gonna outscore 'em. Brutus the Buckeye, I'm putting him on," Corso told Kirk Herbstreit.

Georgia enters the game as a six-point favorite. The betting line has dipped in Ohio State's direction over the past few hours after the Bulldogs opened as a 6.5-point favorite.

Georgia and Ohio State kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.