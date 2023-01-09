Look: Lee Corso Surprised With Major Honor On 'GameDay' Set

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season was a difficult one for ESPN's Lee Corso as health issues caused him to miss several editions of College GameDay. But the season is ending on a very high note for him after he was given a special honor today.

During today's edition of College GameDay, Rece Davis revealed that Coach Corso has been inducted into the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Hall of Fame. He is joined by Bill Plaschke and the late greats Dan Kelly and Roger Angell in the Class of 2023.

Corso was left speechless by the news. But as always he had a quip ready.

When he was asked if he knew that he was being inducted into the NSMA Hall of Fame, Corso replied, "If I knew that I would have said it from the beginning!"

Lee Corso's induction into the NSMA Hall of Fame is well-deserved of course. Since the 1980s he's been as big a part of the college football Saturday tradition as tailgating.

Corso's headgear selections are iconic and arguably the most anticipated non-football part of a college football Saturday for fans across the country.

His catchphrases, sense of humor and warm personality have been a part of the sport for generations and will be remembered long after he makes his final headgear pick.

Congratulations on the Hall of Fame induction, Coach.