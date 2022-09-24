Look: Lee Corso Teases Special Guest On College GameDay

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, beloved ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso hinted that there could be a special guest on the show.

Sorry, Tennessee fans, it's not Dolly Parton. Instead, the GameDay crew could welcome Tennessee's live mascot to the desk.

“Who’re you gonna pick?” Kirk Herbstreit asked Corso ahead of a massive showdown between the Volunteers and Florida Gators.

“Smokey,” Corso answered. “Listen, we might get Smokey on the set.”

“The real Smokey?” Herbstreit replied in question.

“Yeah, the real Smokey,” Corso confirmed. “I’m hoping he doesn’t bite me.”

It certainly seems like Smokey will be a special guest later Saturday morning.