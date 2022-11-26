Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it.

Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd by showing off helmets of the two teams. Whenever he showed the Ohio State helmet, the crowd in Columbus would cheer. Whenever he showed the Michigan helmet, they would boo.

After swapping between the two helmets several times, Corso made a statement by tossing the Michigan one on the ground, drawing a massive cheer from the crowd. Later in the broadcast, Corso would make his headgear pick official by putting on the Brutus Buckeye head.

The clip is going viral with over 110,000 views and 3,700 likes since this morning. Fans in the comments absolutely adored the scene. Some are fearful that it might be his final broadcast at Ohio Stadium though:

"Man is a National Treasure and why college football is so good," one user wrote.

"Im gonna miss him. I'm gonna get emotional. What a blessing he's been every fucking Saturday you can't get this ANYWHERE in the NFL," wrote another.

"Lee Corso’s first-ever headgear pick was Oct. 5, 1996, when he correctly picked Ohio State to beat Penn State. More than 25 years later, it will be fitting for Coach to don Brutus one last time today before finally calling it a career," a third wrote.

If this is Corso's final pick at Ohio Stadium, it would behoove the Buckeyes to prove him right one last time.

The game is being played on FOX.