Look: Lee Corso's College GameDay Setup Is Going Viral This Morning

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, the 2022 college football season officially kicked off with ESPN's College GameDay leading the way.

All of the familiar faces were back on televisions across the country. From Rece Davis to Kirk Herbstreit to Desmond Howard to David Pollack, fans loved seeing the crew back in their TV's.

However, it's Lee Corso everyone wanted to see. At 87 years young, Corso remains a vital piece of the show.

Oh and he also tends to have the best setup of anyone. That was the case once again this morning when he had a few college mascots, a full bouncy house and plenty of fans and family.

Check it out.

It wouldn't be college football season without Corso.