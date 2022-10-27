Look: Legendary Lakers Fan Has Message For Franchise

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the Lakers' most die-hard celebrity fans, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, is pleading for some changes to the struggling organization.

The famous musician posted a message for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on Twitter.

"Dear Rob Pelinka, do something now. Either blow it all up and rebuild, or mortgage the future to fix the lack chemistry and skill on this basketball team. Do not let another season meander its way down the drain, wasting the great Lebron James’ sunset of his career," Flea wrote.

After failing to earn a postseason berth last year, the Lakers have started the 2022-23 season at 0-4 — dropping losses to the Warriors, Clippers, Trail Blazers and Nuggets.

Despite hopes that the current Lakers core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook could turn things around, there's been absolutely no progress so far this season.

The Lakers will look to turn things in the right direction with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow night.