Look: Legendary LSU Alum Is At Tonight's Game vs. Alabama

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There's some LSU royalty on-hand for tonight's game between the Tigers and the Tide.

Shaq was in the house for the SEC showdown in Death Valley as his alma mater looks to end Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes with a big Saturday night W.

Here's how the LSU faithful reacted on Twitter.

"The chain around his neck could probably hold a Ferrari in place," one user laughed.

"That look at the end," cried another.

"'Who is this guy?' - Shaq, probably," another commented.

The 6-2 Tigers enter as 13.5-point dogs to Nick Saban's squad despite coming off a huge win over No. 7 Ole Miss.

For the first time in a long time, an Alabama team looks vulnerable. But that's not to say that they aren't still a team to be reckoned with.

Kickoff is at 7 PM ET on ESPN.