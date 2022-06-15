Look: Legendary MLB Pitcher's Son Making His Debut Today

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Pitcher Roger Clemens #22 of the New York Yankees pitches during a game against the Boston Red Sox on August 29, 2007 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Roger Clemens' son has officially made his Major League Baseball debut.

Kody Clemens took the mound for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox as a relief pitcher.

While this is always going to be a historic moment for Clemens, he'll likely wish that the Tigers won this game.

The White Sox blew out the Tigers 13-0 after scoring seven runs in the first four innings to put the game out of reach.

Chicago is now 30-31 on the season, while Detroit is 24-38 and going nowhere fast.

There will be many more pitching appearances for Clemens down the line where the Tigers will be on the winning side.

Despite the result, this is something he'll never forget.