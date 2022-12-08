Look: Legendary NFL Quarterback Supports Herschel Walker

CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Former football star Herschel Walker may have lost his bid to be Georgia's next Senator but he didn't lose the support of fellow Heisman Trophy winner Doug Floutie.

The two members of college football's most elite fraternity were teammates on the Donald Trump-owned New Jersey Generals of the USFL. But fans were pretty shocked to see Flutie on the concession stage alongside Walker as his Senate loss was announced.

“I’m so proud of him, we’re all so proud of him for all he’s gone through and what he’s done,” Flutie said of Walker. “He gave it everything he had from day one, and he did it all for the right reasons. He cares about this state, and he cares about this country.”

The former Pro Bowl QB went on to call Walker a "brother for life." To say people were surprised would be an understatement:

"Ok. I just saw AHole Doug Flutie behind Herschel Walker. So he supports insurrection, election denial, disparate laws for minorities and voter suppression. What an absolute loser. I’m ashamed I was a fan when he played. May his Nutrigenix run dry," a user tweeted.

"Apparently, Doug Flutie, Tom Glavine and Ric Flair were hand picked by Trump to be fundraisers for Herschel Walker. They’re all now on my s--- list," another said.

"One commercial that always stuck with me as a kid was Doug Flutie’s promoting autism awareness with his autistic child," a fan tweeted. "It’s so sad how these people attempt to boost monsters that would leave their marginalized family members behind in an instant. All for a trim on their taxes."

"Doug Flutie is a Herschel Walker supporter. How sad and disgusting."

Raphael Warnock will continue representing the state of Georgia in the Senate.