Look: Legendary NFL Star Shoots Down Missed Penalty Claim

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Joe Thomas speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Joe Thomas is one of the best players to ever line up at left tackle in the NFL. And on Monday, the future Hall of Famer shot down any claims that Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' critical third-down run to setup the game-winning field goal.

Taking to Twitter, Thomas replied to a clip asserting that Orlando Brown Jr. should've been flagged for his block on Trey Hendrickson. Saying:

This is not a hold… Get over yourself if you think it was because this gets called only in high school, but it's not within the bounds of what is considered holding in the NFL because Brown's hands were inside the framework of the DE's cylinder, and the feet were not beat.

Others chimed in on Thomas' comments Monday.

"I’ll trust the word of a Hall of Fame LT ¯\_(ツ)_/¯," a user said.

"People calling for a hold on that Pat run are getting bodied by NFL lineman Twitter. Hate to see it for em," another tweeted.

"Straight from one of the best OL to play the game," replied Harold R. Kuntz.

He said what he said.