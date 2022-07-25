Look: Legendary U.S. Track Star 'Accused Of Racism'

In this photo taken on April 3, 2019, retired US athlete and Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson (C) attends a promotional event ahead of the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens tournament. - US sprint champion Michael Johnson says he is "back to normal" after he was blindsided by his stroke last year, in a recovery he credits in part to his rewarding years of charity work. Johnson is in Hong Kong for the weekend's Rugby Sevens tournament -- the biggest event on the city's sporting calendar. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images) ANTHONY WALLACE/Getty Images

Olympic track legend Michael Johnson has come under fire for comments he made on Twitter at the World Athletics Championships this past weekend.

Johnson was skeptical of the record-breaking time that Tobi Amusan of Nigeria set in the 100-meter hurdles, setting a new time of 12.12 seconds. He took to Twitter and said that he didn't believe the record was correct given some of the time adjustments he had seen throughout the day.

"I don’t believe 100h times are correct. World record broken by .08! 12 PBs set. 5 National records set. And Cindy Sember quote after her PB/NR ‘I throughly I was running slow!’ All athletes looked shocked," Johnson tweeted. "Heat 2 we were first shown winning time of 12.53. Few seconds later it shows 12.43. Rounding down by .01 is normal. .10 is not."

Those comments led to accusations that Johnson was biased against the Nigerian track stars. Many have accused him of outright racism for not acknowledging the achievements.

But Michael Johnson is dismissing the accusations. Taking to Twitter late last night, Johnson declared that he was questioning the times of all of the athletes - not just the Nigerian athletes.

"As a commentator my job is to comment. In questioning the times of 28 athletes (not 1 athlete) by wondering if the timing system malfunctioned, I was attacked, accused of racism, and of questioning the talent of an athlete I respect and predicted to win. Unacceptable. I move on," Johnson wrote.

