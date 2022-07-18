Look: Leonard Fournette Reveals How Much He Actually Weighs

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette #7 against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette has broken the silence about the "weight gate" when it comes to how much he weighs.

On Monday morning, it was reported that Buccaneers coaches were unhappy with Fournette, who was weighing close to 260 lbs during mandatory minicamp.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement when Fournette didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260," Rick Stroud said (first transcribed by BucsWire). "And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”

Fournette denied that report on Twitter and said he weighed 245 during that time.

"No, I weighed 245 y’all say anything," Fournette tweeted.

He definitely doesn't sound concerned about his weight based on that comment.

The Bucs likely have big plans for Fournette this season, especially since they just brought him back for three more years. He finished the 2021-22 season with 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns off 180 carries.