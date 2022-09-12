Look: Leonard Fournette's Response To Micah Parsons Goes Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette's chip block on Micah Parsons quickly went viral last night, but it's his response to the Cowboys' linebacker after the game that also got some reaction.

Pro Football Focus tweeted a clip of Fournette knocking Parsons to the ground on SNF, which Dallas' All-Pro commented:

Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* [expletive] it’s football!!

As for Playoff Lenny's reponse:

Fans reacted to the viral tweet on Monday.

"I’m buy that number seven jersey rn omg," said The Pewter Plank.

"Straight into my veins...." a Bucs fan replied.

"That's my RB1."

"20-18 Leonard Fournette on our scorecards heading into the 3rd and final round," tweeted the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.

Ruthless.