Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Les Miles of the LSU Tigers look on during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers.

It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So why not shot your shot with Les?

"Les Miles is one of the few coaches out there that knows what it takes to win in the SEC, that can come in and get the type of players to compete with a Georgia and Alabama," said Edward from Selma, Alabama.

"You've got to get somebody at Auburn that knows the landscape, that can go out and recruit at a high level..."

Miles record at LSU speaks for itself. But that was a decade ago... and the 68-year-old has been out of coaching for two years now after a 3-18 record at Kansas.

A Jayhawks program that finds itself 5-0 entering a Week 6 showdown with No. 17 TCU.