Look: Letter To Commanders Fans Is Going Viral Thursday

The Washington Commanders have apparently been bracing for today's announcement that the team and owner Dan Snyder are being sued by the District of Columbia. That may be one of the reasons that an interesting letter has been sent to fans recently.

According to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in D.C., fans have been informing the network that they've received letters from the team informing them of deposit money on season tickets that the team has apparently held without giving back to them. One letter that Paulsen shared came from a fan who has not owned season tickets since all the way back in 2008.

In the letter, the team claims that it has held a security deposit and must either give it back to him or report/remit it to the state. The team called on recipients of the letter to contact the them before the end of the year.

A recent report alleged that the Commanders have withheld around $5 million from 2,000 fans who gave security deposits for season tickets. The team has apparently requested that fans sign a release in exchange for getting their money back.

Even if there's no correlation between the timing of these letters going out and the civil complaint being filed against the team, it's a terrible look for the organization.

And if the allegations that the Commanders have been misreporting ticket sales to the NFL, the organization is going to have even bigger enemies to contend with.