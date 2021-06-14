Look: Le’Veon Bell Hints At Why He Dislikes Andy Reid

Le’Veon Bell made headlines this weekend for his comments on Andy Reid. The former Chiefs running back said he would rather retire than play for the Kansas City head coach again.

“I’d never play for Andy Reid again … I’d retire first,” Bell said in response to a fan’s comment on an Instagram post.

Bell played for the Chiefs for the latter half of the 2021 season. He was signed by Kansas City after getting released by New York.

Unsurprisingly, Bell has faced some social media scrutiny for his comments on Reid.

Bell attempted to clarify his issue on Sunday night.

“I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said,” Bell wrote. “For those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine. you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me.”

Bell added that he enjoyed his time in Kansas City.

“never did I say I didn’t enjoy my time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been around…I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC…” he wrote.

However, Bell said he won’t be getting into any details.

“I’m not about to get all into depth on why I feel the way I do, but I have my right to feel the way I feel…the ONLY thing I would change is commenting how i really felt on social media…” he wrote.

“I’ll admit that’s somethin I could’ve and should’ve kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only… but I don’t regret what I said, because that’s how I feel…so you can love me or hate me, I’m gonna be fine regardless … I’m just giving you a small version from my point of view on why I said what I said.”

Bell, 29, is currently a free agent.