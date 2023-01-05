Look: Le'Veon Bell's Comment On Adam Gase Is Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 08: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets scores a touchdown on a pass thrown by Sam Darnold (not pictured) during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Le'Veon Bell blasted his former head coach Adam Gase with some recent comments on social media.

The former All-Pro running back suggested that Gase's play calling hindered his production with the New York Jets.

"I was a better player … it’s just hard to get off when Adam Gase is your coach calling dives on 1st & 10 … he had dives in his first 10 plays," Bell wrote on Twitter.

Bell notched his second All-Pro season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 before taking a year off from football due to a contract dispute. When he returned to the field as a member of the Jets in 2019, his production took a significant dip.

Through 15 games, Bell took 245 carries for 789 yards and three touchdowns — marking the lowest yards per game average of his career up to that point.

Whether the blame falls on Gase or this one-year hiatus, there's no question that Bell never reached his previous greatness in his second NFL stint.

Bell has not taken the field since his three-game stint with the Buccaneers in 2021.