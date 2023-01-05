Look: Le'Veon Bell's Comment On Adam Gase Is Going Viral
Le'Veon Bell blasted his former head coach Adam Gase with some recent comments on social media.
The former All-Pro running back suggested that Gase's play calling hindered his production with the New York Jets.
"I was a better player … it’s just hard to get off when Adam Gase is your coach calling dives on 1st & 10 … he had dives in his first 10 plays," Bell wrote on Twitter.
Bell notched his second All-Pro season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 before taking a year off from football due to a contract dispute. When he returned to the field as a member of the Jets in 2019, his production took a significant dip.
Through 15 games, Bell took 245 carries for 789 yards and three touchdowns — marking the lowest yards per game average of his career up to that point.
Whether the blame falls on Gase or this one-year hiatus, there's no question that Bell never reached his previous greatness in his second NFL stint.
Bell has not taken the field since his three-game stint with the Buccaneers in 2021.