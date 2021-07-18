Look: Lewis Hamilton Has Message For Max Verstappen

Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton earned yet another win today. But this one was far more controversial as it came following a clash with rival Max Verstappen that ultimately sent the Belgian-Dutch driver to the hospital.

While Hamilton didn’t apologize, insisting he did nothing wrong, he does have a message for Verstappen. Taking to Instagram, Hamilton sent his well-wishes and said that he will “always race hard but always fairly.”

“Today is a reminder of the dangers we face in this sport and we should never take lightly the risks,” Hamilton wrote. “I send my best wishes to Max who is an incredible competitor and I’m glad to hear he is ok. I will always race hard but always fairly.

“I’m so proud of what we achieved today through teamwork. My team showed grit, perseverance and commitment to this incredible sport. It’s a dream to win in front of my home crowd. This is for you. Never give up, keep rising, keep fighting.”

The clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen occurred during the first lap. Hamilton’s left front tagged Verstappen’s right rear, forcing Verstappen off the track and into the barrier at dangerous speeds.

Verstappen wasn’t injured, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He did not finish the race.

As for Hamilton, he received a 10-second penalty for his actions. That didn’t stop him from claiming victory though.

Verstappen has publicly called for Formula One to come down harder on Hamilton for his actions. We’ll find out in the days or even hours to come which side the racing giants take.