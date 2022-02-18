Look: Lia Thomas Wins Conference Championship With Record Time

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania women’s swimmer Lia Thomas made her debut at the Ivy League Championships.

Thomas, a transgender woman, led off for the Quakers in the 800m freestyle relay. She finished her leg in first place, but her relay team finished in third place, trailing Harvard and Yale.

Thomas, who previously competed for the men’s team at Penn, has made headlines this season. She’s dominated the competition, but her dominance has generated a larger discussion about transgender athletes in sports.

That conversation won’t end any time soon – and it doesn’t appear Thomas’ dominance will either. On Thursday night, she added a conference title to her incredible season.

Thomas took home the Ivy League title in the 500-free with a record-setting swim. Her teammate, Catherine Buroker, finished second in the event.

Check it out.

🥇🥈 Lia Thomas is the @IvyLeague champion in the 500 free. Her time of 4:37.32 is a new pool record. Catherine Buroker finishes in second.#FightOnPenn pic.twitter.com/ki2SQdxn6Q — Penn Swimming & Diving (@PennSwimDive) February 17, 2022

Earlier this month, 16 Penn swimmers and their families sent a letter to the Ivy League asking them not to advocate for Thomas’ inclusion this postseason. Just a week later, more than 300 members of the swimming community signed an open letter published by Athlete Ally supporting Thomas.

Thomas is still set to compete in the 200-yard freestyle (Friday) and 1,650-yard freestyle (Saturday). The Penn swimmer has already locked up a spot in the NCAA Championships.