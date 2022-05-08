Look: Lil Wayne's Tweet About Luka Doncic Going Viral

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 29: Rap artist Lil Wayne applauds in the second half during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on April 29, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne is tired of Luka Doncic's attempts to draw foul calls in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Mavericks star is known to bark at officials throughout the game when he feels he's not getting the calls he deserves. And after a while, the New Orleans rapper felt the need to call Luka out in no uncertain terms.

Tweeting, "Luka a ho."

Tunechi's post quickly went viral on NBA Twitter.

"Weezy no!!!!" replied FS1's Nick Wright.

"Weezy knows what's up," a Suns fan said.

"Weezy you're my GOAT don't do this...." commented another fan.

"Lol wut," tweeted Callie Caplan.

"Well… it was a good run for Lil Wayne," said Dalton Trigg.

"JAY-Z BETTER."

"CRY HARDER," a Mavs fan replied.

"The hate is real," remarked Clarence Hill Jr.

"Me when my FanDuel parlay don't hit."

Lil Wayne handing Skip Bayless some "Undisputed" source material for Monday's show.