Look: Lil Wayne's Tweet About Luka Doncic Going Viral
Lil Wayne is tired of Luka Doncic's attempts to draw foul calls in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.
The Mavericks star is known to bark at officials throughout the game when he feels he's not getting the calls he deserves. And after a while, the New Orleans rapper felt the need to call Luka out in no uncertain terms.
Tweeting, "Luka a ho."
Tunechi's post quickly went viral on NBA Twitter.
"Weezy no!!!!" replied FS1's Nick Wright.
"Weezy knows what's up," a Suns fan said.
"Weezy you're my GOAT don't do this...." commented another fan.
"Lol wut," tweeted Callie Caplan.
"Well… it was a good run for Lil Wayne," said Dalton Trigg.
"JAY-Z BETTER."
"CRY HARDER," a Mavs fan replied.
"The hate is real," remarked Clarence Hill Jr.
"Me when my FanDuel parlay don't hit."
Lil Wayne handing Skip Bayless some "Undisputed" source material for Monday's show.