Look: Lincoln Riley Reacts To Caleb Williams’ Decision

Lincoln Riley is putting the University of Southern California back on the map in accelerated fashion.

Since taking over the Trojans late last year, Riley has landed several of the top transfers in the country this cycle. He landed the biggest fish in the transfer pond on Tuesday.

Former Oklahoma star Caleb Williams will be the quarterback at USC next season.

Take a look at Riley’s reaction to the news:

✌️ — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) February 1, 2022

Fight on.

The Pac-12 is on track to be back. The conference is at its best when USC is in the national spotlight. Oregon is certainly capable of carrying that torch as well, but the jury is still out on Dan Lanning, the former Georgia defensive coordinator.

USC will be the favorite to win the Pac-12 this season, but it’ll have to take down Utah. The Utes are coming off one of their best seasons in program history and return almost their entire roster. The USC-Utah game next season will be must-watch television.

Lincoln Riley is making waves in his first year as USC’s head coach.

Caleb Williams, meanwhile, will be a preseason Heisman candidate.