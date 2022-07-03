Look: Lincoln Riley Reacts To The Big Ten Decision

Los Angeles, CA - November 29: USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley speaks during a news conference to announce him as USC's new football coach at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, Nov 29, 2021. Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

USC's upcoming move to the Big Ten Conference has sent shockwaves through the college sports world. For newly-minted Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, the move has him excited for the future of the program.

In an official statement, Riley praised the move as one that helps put the USC student-athletes first. He believes that the move to the Big Ten will aid in the school's long-term success.

"President (Carol) Folt, (athletic director) Mike Bohn and (former athletics chief) Brandon Sosna) have been completely aligned with the vision of what our athletic department can be, while always putting out student-athletes first. This move to the Big Ten Conference positions all of our teams for long-term success. It provides our student-athletes with more exposure, new resources and challenges them with elite competition. USC Football is excited to compete in the Big Ten," Riley said in his statement.

The sentiment is shared pretty strongly with the rest of the Trojan fanbase. Just about everyone in the program is excited for the combination of competition and compensation that the move will bring them.

Lincoln Riley was hired by USC this past November following a five-year run with Oklahoma that included four Big 12 titles and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

But no one could have imagined that his hiring would be the second-most notable thing to occur to the Trojans this college football offseason.

USC have not won the Pac-12 title since 2017 and have yet to qualify for the College Football Playoff. That task won't get any easier for Riley once USC joins the Big Ten.

But if he can, he'll become one of the most powerful people in football.