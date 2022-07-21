Look: Lincoln Riley Reacts To The Kyler Murray Contract News

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Kyler Murray and head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners poses for a photo after winning the 2018 Heisman Trophy on December 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals made quarterback Kyler Murray one of the highest-paid players in NFL history.

Murray signed a new five-year deal that will pay him $230.5 million. He'll earn $46.1 million per year, the second-highest average annual salary behind only Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Following the contract news, Murray heard from plenty of people around the NFL world. His former college football coach, Lincoln Riley, made his voice heard this afternoon as well.

"So proud of @K1," Riley said on Twitter. "Anyone that knows him knows this isn’t why he does it. From conversations about even getting a shot to play in the NFL to today…couldn’t be happier for him and his family."

Riley helped turn Murray into one of the best quarterbacks the college football world has seen in recent years. He went on to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Cardinals and signed a lucrative rookie contract.

Now he's one of the highest-paid players in the history of the NFL.