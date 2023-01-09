Look: Linda Cohn Is Furious With Classless NFL Celebration

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: ESPN anchor Linda Cohn speaks on stage at the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media) Larry Busacca/Getty Images

ESPN's Linda Cohn wasn't a fan of some of the things she saw in Week 18. But there was at least one team celebration that really got under her skin.

Taking to Twitter last night, Cohn declared that the Pittsburgh Steelers' "CPR" celebration after Alex Highsmith got a sack was "the worst thing" she saw until Quay Walker shoved a member of the Detroit Lions' training staff later that night.

"I thought the Steelers CPR celebration was the worst thing I saw today and then I saw this. Clueless stupidity in both cases," Cohn said.

Cohn's disgust at the CPR celebration was understandable even if it has been done by other NFL players in the past. Nobody wants to relive the trauma of what happened to Damar Hamlin just one week ago.

But more users in her replies seemed to take issue with the Walker incident than anything else:

"They should have tossed (Devonte) Wyatt as well. He threw a shoulder into the same trainer," one user replied.

"Honestly Wyatt probably should’ve gotten tossed too. They can both watch from home next week," wrote another.

"Wyatt should have been tossed too for the shoulder check afterword to the same trainer. Absolute garbage by the pack," a third wrote.

No doubt the NFL was equally furious with both incidents. There will probably be a lot of fine letters being sent out in the mail this week.