Look: Lindsey Vonn's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn joined the list of iconic athletes to pose for the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue earlier this century.

The former United States Olympic skier, who holds several American records, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times.

Vonn's most recent appearance came in 2019. Over the years, she's shared some of her favorite shots on social media.

Vonn's favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit memory came during the bodyshoot portion.

“I think the body paint shoot was the craziest shoot I’ve been on. From the 13 hours of painting to running around basically naked…it was a trip! By the end of the shoot I felt so confident I didn’t even realize I was only wearing paint!” she said.

A behind-the-scenes look at Vonn's photoshoots can be seen here.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will come out later this year.