Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Went Viral During World Cup Final

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 13: Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on from the stands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images) Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Lionel Messi finally won the one title that had eluded him for so many years, leading Argentina to a World Cup Final win over France to deliver his country their first World title since 1986. But while Messi stole the show on the field, his wife stole the show from the stands.

During extra time and the ensuing penalties, Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo was clearly going through all kinds of emotions. Photos show that Mrs. Messi was clasping her hands in prayer at one point and holding her head in her hands at another.

But at the very end, Antonela's emotion was elation as her husband and the rest of the squad smashed home four straight penalty kicks while Emiliano Martinez blocked two from France to secure their third World Cup title.

The images have gone viral with thousands of fans sharing in the emotions of Messi's wife during those final, critical moments of the World Cup Final:

For the entirety of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the narrative has been to question whether Lionel Messi can finally get over the hump and win a World Cup. With many speculating that this would be his last World Cup, it was his last chance to prove so.

But today, Messi finally cemented himself as one of the greatest of all-time - and he had an all-time great performance to get them there.