Look: List Of Injured Players For The Rams Is Brutal

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Could it have gone any worse for the reigning Super Bowl champs in 2022?

On Wednesday, ESPN's Field Yates shared a list of the Rams injuries and the money invested in those players this season. And LA fans might want to get the kids out of the room for this one...

Yates' tweet started to go viral.

"This is what happens when you go 'All-in' for a season," a user replied.

"That game is followed by a short week and then a Thursday matchup against the Raiders, so certainly a situation to monitor for Raiders fans," shared the Review Journal's Adam Hill.

"Allen Robinson is one of the worst contracts in the league at WR. I can’t BELIEVE we thought about him before AJ came through," a Rams fan tweeted.

"They'll always have 2021."

"Season over," another declared.

"F them picks right," another user laughed. "Time to pay the toll."

A combined $135.6 million in injuries.