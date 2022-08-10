Look: Little League Baseball Player's 'Dream Job' Goes Viral

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 28: Members of the Mid-Atlantic Team from New York celebrate after defeating the Asia-Pacific team from South Korea 2-1 to win the Little League World Series Championship Game at Lamade Stadium on August 28, 2016 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Regional action of the Little League World Series is in full swing as teams hope to book their tickets to Williamsport.

Part of the fun of the Little League World series is the introductions and questions players are asked before games begin. One of the questions posed to players this year was about their future dream job.

Asking a group of 10-13 year olds what their dream job would be naturally set up for some interesting answers. Arguably the best came from 11-year-old Brody Jackson of the Missouri team.

He wants to be a chicken nuggets taste tester when he gets old.

That would certainly be the dream for most of us.

Jackson and the Missouri team took down Iowa this week and now await the winner of the Iowa-North Dakota game in the Midwest Region title game.