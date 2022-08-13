Look: Little League Player's Outfit Went Viral This Week

Who needs batting gloves?

During last weekend's Little League World Series game between Wyoming and Utah, Wyoming's Aydin Jeffress smacked a home run to deep left in yellow work gloves.

"You know when you see a kid from Wyoming wearing leather ranching work gloves, he’s hitting dingers," one user tweeted.

The clip started to go viral around the baseball world throughout the week.

"Hey Tractor Supply y’all better sign this kid to an NIL deal…" tweeted John Brubaker.

"To do list: Feed the cows, Fix the fence, Shoe the horses, Hit a dinger."

"This kid works 60 hours a week and shows up and hit bombs," another commented.

"Literally raking."

"There was only one place this ball was going from the moment a kid from Wyoming stepped into the box wearing ranching gloves," another tweeted.

Nothing like the Little League World Series.