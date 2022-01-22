Look: Longtime CFB Coach Just Rejected Hawaii’s Offer

June Jones, the Hawaii football program’s head coach from 1999-2007, has turned down an offer to return as the leader of the Rainbow Warriors.

The 68-year-old coach expressed interest in the job soon after Todd Graham resigned under controversial circumstances earlier this month. Though he hasn’t served as a collegiate coach since his stint with SMU (2008-14), Jones still lives in Hawaii and remains the winningest coach in program history.

On Friday, Jones took to Twitter to explain why he turned down the job.

Though he remains interested in the opening, the veteran head coach said the school’s original offer wouldn’t be accepted by any “coach in their right mind.”

“I am still interested in this job for the people of Hawaii but the job offered to me today there is no way I could accept with the conditions offered me …No coach in their right mind would accept!” he wrote.

Jones then went into greater depth in explaining the offer. The contract length and lack of control over his staff ultimately sealed his decision to decline.

“Dictating who can be on my staff and only 2 year contract..What recruit would come if I was here for 2 years???” he added in another tweet. “..this has never been about money-but it is about giving me the ability to turn our program around and not have people tell me who is on my staff or how to coach my team.”

Through nine seasons with Hawaii, Jones collected a 76-41 overall record and a Sugar Bowl appearance in 2007.