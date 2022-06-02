Look: Longtime NFL Quarterback Appears To Have Retired

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Washington Football Team watches play on the sixth green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick appears to be retiring.

Former NFL running back Fred Jackson took to Twitter just moments ago to congratulate "Fitz Magic" on an incredible career.

"Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic," he said.

Although it's still unconfirmed by Fitzy himself, it appears he's called it a career.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is easily one of the most fun quarterbacks of the past decade.

Fitzpatrick made the most of the opportunity when given the chance to start throughout his career. He played for nine NFL teams, going 59-81-1 as a starter.

If this is really it for the veteran, he finishes his career having thrown for 34,990 yards with 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions.

Last year ahead of the 2021 season, Ron Rivera had the perfect description of Fitzpatrick: a "savvy veteran."

"Well, veteran guy," Rivera said when asked what about Fitzpatrick appealed to him, via NFL.com. "A savvy veteran, he's had a lot of success, he's worked with a lot of other quarterbacks, a lot of young quarterbacks, he's been in a lot of different system. Also when you look at his numbers analytically, he's actually improved in his play the last couple years. So there's a lot of positive things about having this type of guy around. I'm pretty excited, I really am."

Congratulations on a fun career, Fitzy.