Look: Longtime NFL Referee Officially Retiring

Longtime NFL referee Tony Corrente has officially called it a career.

Corrente has been an NFL official for 27 years. He dealt with a health issue this past season that caused him to temporarily leave a game. It’s unclear if that health issue is what led to his retirement.

Regardless, Corrente has retired. He’s one of eight in-game officials who are retiring this offseason. He’s joined by Ed Camp, Scott Edwards, Greg Gautreaux, Joe Larrew, Johnny McGrath, Mark Steinkerchner and Steve Zimmer.

“The NFL announced that eight officials – seven on-field officials and one replay official – have retired. Included in this group is 27-year veteran official and longtime referee Tony Corrente,” announced NFL operations.

This confirms what was previously reported regarding Tony Corrente’s future.

Football Zebras had the initial report at the beginning of the year.

“At least seven on-field officials and one replay official are retiring at the end of this season, says a memo circulated to the officiating staff according to two sources with knowledge of the memo’s contents,” Football Zebras reported. “One of those eight officials is 27-year veteran referee Tony Corrente; his retirement is the ninth referee retirement in the last five seasons.”

The NFL will have several new officials on the field next season.