Look: Longtime Sideline Reporter Pam Oliver Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver will be back on the sideline for another season in 2023.
The 61-year-old Fox employee has been a fixture in sports media for nearly three decades — and she's proud of her ability to extend her broadcasting career.
"I think longevity is a beautiful thing," Oliver said, per Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.
Oliver began her broadcasting career as a local reporter in Albany, Georgia in 1985. The sports media icon had a brief stint with ESPN before joining Fox in 1995. She served as the network's No. 1 sideline reporter until she was replaced by Erin Andrews in 2014. She's held her spot as the No. 2 sideline reporter since then.
Oliver's current contract with Fox runs through the 2023 season. She'll be back in action alongside the network's No. 2 team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen next year.