Look: Longtime Sideline Reporter Pam Oliver Announces Decision On 2023 Season

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 12: Pam Oliver of Fox Sports broadcasts from the sidelines during the 2021 Week 1 NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 12, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver will be back on the sideline for another season in 2023.

The 61-year-old Fox employee has been a fixture in sports media for nearly three decades — and she's proud of her ability to extend her broadcasting career.

"I think longevity is a beautiful thing," Oliver said, per Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

Oliver began her broadcasting career as a local reporter in Albany, Georgia in 1985. The sports media icon had a brief stint with ESPN before joining Fox in 1995. She served as the network's No. 1 sideline reporter until she was replaced by Erin Andrews in 2014. She's held her spot as the No. 2 sideline reporter since then.

Oliver's current contract with Fox runs through the 2023 season. She'll be back in action alongside the network's No. 2 team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen next year.