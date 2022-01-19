Look: Longtime TCU Coach Gary Patterson Is Wearing A Texas Shirt

Longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson provided the college football world with an unfamiliar sight on Tuesday night.

Attending a Texas basketball game in the Erwin Center this evening, the 61-year-old coaching veteran was spotted wearing a Longhorns pullover.

Gary Patterson's shirt tells quite a story… https://t.co/ccAHgOICPI — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) January 19, 2022

Over the past few months, there’ve been multiple reports of Patterson’s possible arrival in Austin as a defensive coach under Steve Sarkisian — but this is by far the most tangible evidence of the potential move.

When Patterson was asked about the shirt and his connection to the Texas program this evening, he said there’s “nothing official,” per UT insider Brian Davis.

Patterson reportedly visited with Sarkisian and the Texas program earlier this month. With defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski returning next season, the former coach of the year would likely take a more “administrative role” on the defensive staff, per Longhorns Country.

Through 22 seasons as the head coach in Fort Worth, Patterson led the Horned Frogs to a 181-79 overall record — including 11 bowl game victories and three New Years Six Bowl appearances. The defensive-minded coach has a 7-4 record against the Longhorns all-time.

Patterson also has a relationship with Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, who was previously the AD at TCU.

While this wardrobe choice doesn’t technically confirm anything, it surely gives off some strong signals.