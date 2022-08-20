Look: Los Angeles Rams Released 5 Players Today

IRVINE, CA - AUGUST 06: A general view of a helmet and gloves during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp on August 06, 2022, at UC Irvine in Irvine, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As the preseason moves towards its third week, the Los Angeles Rams made further cuts to their roster.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, five Rams players have been waived. Including: tight end Kendall Blanton, running backs Raymond Calais and A.J. Rose, defensive back Jairon McVea and wide receiver J.J. Koski.

Blanton saw action in 11 games for the Rams last season and even got the start in the team's Super Bowl LVI win. On the year, he brought in just four balls for 37 yards but was able to score his first career TD during LA's playoff run.

It wouldn't be much of a surprise to see any one of these players end up back on the Rams practice squad this year.

Koski was waived with an injury designation, so if he goes unclaimed he'll return to the team's injured reserve.