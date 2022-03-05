Look: Lots Of Celebrities At Duke vs. UNC Tonight

You just knew the stars were going to be out for Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor against the rival UNC Tar Heels.

On Saturday, the Duke program’s official handle listed out just a handful of celebrities in attendance for Coach K’s final home game.

Names such as Tim Cook, Dirk Nowitzki, Jerry Seinfeld, Terrell Owens and 9th Wonder are all in the house.

In addition, nearly 100 former Duke basketball players will be in the building to honor their legendary coach. Blue Devil greats from every decade of Coach K’s 42 years on the sideline, including: Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, JJ Redick, Grayson Allen, Carlos Boozer and Shane Battier.

It’ll be all business for Krzyzewski and his team as they try to send him out on a win Saturday night. But after the game, Coach K is scheduled to address the Cameron Crazies one final time.

Saturday’s contest between Duke and UNC will mark the 97th meeting of the rival schools with Mike Krzyzewski involved. Coach K holds a 50-46 record over the Tar Heels and is 22-19 against North Carolina at home.

It figures to be an emotional night for all involved, as one of college basketball’s GOATs closes one of the last chapters on a storied career.