Look: LSU Announced Massive Dining News On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, LSU announced a one-of-a-kind partnership with a major food chain.

"LSU and Chartwells Higher Education have partnered to unveil the first Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location on a college campus within the Southeastern Conference," a statement from the school said. "Slated to open in late 2022, the new space will offer counter service and a dine-in experience, along with a walk-up window service."

Students and alums of the school have been calling for this day for a long time.

“Popeyes has been one of the most requested restaurants by our students here at LSU,” said Margot Hsu Carroll, Assistant Vice President for Auxiliary Services at LSU. “We are excited to welcome one of Louisiana’s largest restaurant chains to campus and add another dining option for our students on campus.”

Sorry for those who graduated this past spring and won't be able to partake in the festivities when the Popeyes officially opens later this year.